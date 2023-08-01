BOWLING GREEN – Joseph Dean Chapman, 56, of Bowling Green, passed away on Saturday, July 29th, 2023, at his residence. Mr. Chapman was born on May 16th, 1967, to Joe Arch and Beverly Church Chapman in Bowling Green, KY.
He was a graduate of Warren Central High School and a member of Rich Pond Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph Granville Chapman, Margaret Louise Mitchelle Chapman, Robert E. Church and Nancy Ruth Church.
He is survived by both parents; brother, Robert Benjamin Chapman; nephews, Armen Benjamin and Raffi Benjamin; uncle and aunts, WB and Margaret Adams, Dr. John and Bonnie O’Brien and Bob and Pat Church; numerous 1st and 2nd cousins.
Funeral services for Mr. Chapman will be conducted on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023, at 1:00 PM from Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with interment to follow in the Woodburn Cemetery. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023, from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM from Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Warren County Humane Society.
