Bowling Green – Joseph E. Coleman, Jr., age 100, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at Magnolia Village Nursing Home in Bowling Green. The Houston, Texas native was born April 24, 1921 o the late Joseph E. Coleman, Sr. and Mildred C. Coleman. Joe spent his early years in Duncan, OK and joined the United States Coast Guard during World War II. While in the Coast Guard, he served near New Orleans where he went to work for Haliburton Oil Company where he made New Orleans his home and where he raised his family. In his later years, he came to the rural community of Allen County to live with his son. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Mildred B. Coleman. Survivors include his three sons, Eric Coleman (Paula) of Marietta, GA; Gary Coleman (Diane) of Savannah, GA; and Richard Coleman (Doris) of Bowling Green; eight grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, June 18 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Burial will take place at a later date in Duncan Municipal Cemetery in Duncan, Oklahoma.