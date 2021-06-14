Bowling Green – Joseph E. Coleman, Jr., age 100, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at Magnolia Village Nursing Home in Bowling Green. The Houston, Texas native was born April 24, 1921 o the late Joseph E. Coleman, Sr. and Mildred C. Coleman. Joe spent his early years in Duncan, OK and joined the United States Coast Guard during World War II. While in the Coast Guard, he served near New Orleans where he went to work for Haliburton Oil Company where he made New Orleans his home and where he raised his family. In his later years, he came to the rural community of Allen County to live with his son. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Mildred B. Coleman. Survivors include his three sons, Eric Coleman (Paula) of Marietta, GA; Gary Coleman (Diane) of Savannah, GA; and Richard Coleman (Doris) of Bowling Green; eight grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, June 18 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Burial will take place at a later date in Duncan Municipal Cemetery in Duncan, Oklahoma.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
270-726-2508
A circa 1822 Georgian mansion, was built by Major Richard Bibb, an early abolitionist and Revolutionary War officer. The antiques collection i…
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS