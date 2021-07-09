Bowling Green - Joseph Francis Grant, Sr. age 74 of Bowling Green, KY passed away June 29, 2021 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. He was born in Pleasantville, NJ on October 15, 1946, the son of the late Robert Allen Grant, Sr. and Louisa Marie Veronica Daley Grant. Joseph was a member of the Catholic faith. He was a retired jeweler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers Bill Daley and Robert Allen Grant, Jr., his nephew Gary Grant, Jr. and brother-in-law Frank Damato.
Joseph is survived by his wife Mary Lynn Claycomb of Bowling Green, KY 1 son and 4 daughters including Nicole Grant of Maine, Josette Francis Grant of South Carolina, Kimmy (Tony Basile) Grant of New Jersey and Danielle Grant (Alan Ronchetti) of New Jersey 10 grandchildren including Alisha Coogan, C.J, P.J and D.J Melendez, Kristen (Michael) Lupis, Jack Friend, Antonio Grant, Angelina Sommeling and Cody Tomasovitch 4 great grandchildren and 2 expected in 2021 3 brothers: Gary Grant of Puerto Rico, David (Debbie) Grant of West Virginia and Tito Montalvo of Pennsylvania 2 sisters: Donna Damato and Debbie (Bill) Shurig of New Jersey 1 sister-in-law: Kathy Daley of West Virginia.
A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Hardinsburg, KY or the Kentucky Museum at Western Kentucky University.