Lewisburg - Joseph Frank "Joey" McCall Jr., 66, died in Auburn, May 1, 2020. Price Funeral Home Inc., Lewisburg
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-726-2508
A circa 1822 Georgian mansion, was built by Major Richard Bibb, an early abolitionist and Revolutionary War officer. The antiques collection i…
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Most Popular
Articles
- What ever happened to Chris Marcus?
- Health director discusses Warren County's growing status as virus 'hot spot'
- First virus death reported in Warren County as cases reach 250
- Many factors will play into to BG's reopening approach
- Former WKU star center Chris Marcus dead at age 40
- Mary Patricia Reynolds (Nusz)
- Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Logan
- Second week added at virus testing site in BG
- Reopening date unknown for Corvette plant
- Fruit of the Loom furloughs more than 500 at BG locations
Commented