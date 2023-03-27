Joseph (Joe) Chandler Price, age 87, passed away on Saturday, March 25 at 4:20 in the evening at Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Warren County native was the son of the late Luther Lee and Nancy Anna (Wooldridge) Price. In addition to his parents, Joe was proceeded in death by his siblings Ernest Price, Mary Tittle, Thomas Price, Doug Price, Hugh D Price. Marlene Benningfield, Nadine Purkerson, Marie Johnson, Ervin Price, and Helen Price. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sylvia (Whittaker) Price, daughter Melissa (Price) Martin, son-in-law Tim Martin, granddaughter Faith Martin, brother Wayne Price (Judy), and several nieces and nephews. Joe faithfully served our country in the United States Army from 1958 to 1961. He worked at Holley Carburetor for 45 years. After retirement, he helped his family at the Franklin Drive-In where he was known as Popcorn Joe. He loved to use his spare time to garden, fish, and tie the many family grandkids’ socks together. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and resume Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at 10:00 a.m. Funeral service will be Thursday, March 30 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.