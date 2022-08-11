Bowling Green - Mr. Joseph Hall Hagerman, age 80, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
A private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery where Mr. Hagerman will be laid to rest in a family mausoleum.
Joe was born June 16, 1942, in Bowling Green, KY to the late James Hall Hagerman and the late Violet Evelyn Arterburn. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Diane Hagerman.
He is survived by his loving wife, Terry Deweese Hagerman of 55 years. He is also survived by his daughter, Teresa Hagerman of Bowling Green, KY; granddaughter, Alexandria "Ally" Hagerman of Bowling Green, KY; brothers, Jerry (Janet) Hagerman of Bowling Green, KY, and John (Reba) Hagerman of Jacksonville, NC, and several nieces and nephews.
Joe was a member at The Presbyterian Church in Bowling Green. He was a United States Navy Veteran and served on the U.S.S. Neptune. Joe retired from the Bowling Green Fire Department after 24 years of service. He also served as Chief of Fire Inspection for nearly a decade. He was also a Kentucky Colonel. Anyone who knew Joe, knew he loved going to the lake and his 1956 T-Bird.
The family request expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to go towards St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
