Bowling Green - Joseph "Joey" Eugene Bryce, age 48, passed away Tuesday April 6, 2021 at the Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
Born in Galesburg, Illinois on August 17, 1972, Joey was the son of Annemarie A. Rosner Bryce and the late Eugene A. Bryce. Joey was a car enthusiast, he loved attending car shows, but above his love for cars was his love for the community of Import Alliance, he truly loved the friends he had met over the years at all the cars shows he had participated in.
Joey is survived by his mother; Annnemarie Bryce and step father Bill Fisher, his siblings; John Bryce (Jill), Jackie Lightfoot (Bob), Debbie Jackson (Kevin) and Chris Bryce (Christy), his nieces and nephews; Ashley McGinnis (Jared), Holly Shuffett (Clayton), Lindsey Peden (Dustin), Blake Jackson (Tori), Sarah Johnson (Caleb), Adam Jackson (Bethany), Harrison Bryce and Berkley Bryce and his lil' dachshund "Oliver".
Visitation will be Saturday April 10, 2021 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the Crossland Community Church with a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 PM followed by burial in The Bowling Green Gardens. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel have been entrusted with arrangements.