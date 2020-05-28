Bowling Green - Joseph Lee Jewell, 72, of Bowling Green entered a peaceful rest Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his residence. He was a member of Cowles Chapel Baptist Church where he was a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Usher, Trustee, and a member of Finance Committee. He was a retired farmer and employee of Bowling Green Municipal Utilities. He is survived by his wife, Stella Jewell; one daughter, Daphne Brooks; four sons, Joseph Jewell, Jr, Thomas Jewell, Brandon Jewell and Tehran Jewell; one sister, Jessie Anthony; one brother, William Jewell (Jackie) and other relatives and friends.
A private service is planned at Cowles Chapel Baptist Church, 2581 Fairview Boiling Springs Rd Hwy 743, Bowling Green, KY 42101, Saturday, May 30. No Public Visitation or Service.
Gatewood and Sons Funeral Chapel, Inc. is entrusted with arrangements.
Commented