Bowling Green - Joseph Lee "Joe Lee" Jewell, 72, died in residence, May 24, 2020. Gatewood and Sons Funeral Chapel, Bowling Green
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Most Popular
Articles
- BG tops 70K population but loses fastest-growing title
- Warren cases top 900; Beshear says state 'in a decline'
- Dr. Joyce Ann Wilder (Sherrill)
- Nancy White Compton
- Powell keeps birthday tradition going
- Man's throat slashed in Allen, police arrest suspect
- William 'Bill' Alan Madison
- Corvette plant to begin gradual restart May 26
- Rally: Effigy of Kentucky governor displayed near Capitol
- Ronnie 'Rabbit' Pearson
Commented