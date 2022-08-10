Bowling Green - Joseph Lee Roysdon passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the age of 75. Joseph was born on November 12, 1946 in Somerset, KY to Homer and Josephine Roysdon. He married Donna Greener in 1969 and they had 53 wonderful years together. He graduated from Crown Point High School in 1965. He then joined the United States Marine Corps in 1966 and served in Vietnam. He served in the Illinois Army National Guard from 1976-1980.