Bowling Green - Joseph Lee Roysdon passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the age of 75. Joseph was born on November 12, 1946 in Somerset, KY to Homer and Josephine Roysdon. He married Donna Greener in 1969 and they had 53 wonderful years together. He graduated from Crown Point High School in 1965. He then joined the United States Marine Corps in 1966 and served in Vietnam. He served in the Illinois Army National Guard from 1976-1980.
He was a proud 30-year employee of General Motors Corvette Assembly Plant beginning in St. Louis, MO and ending in Bowling Green. He was a member of the Marine Corps League, Franklin R. Sousley Detachment 1095. He was named "Marine of the Year" in 2004 and had an instrumental role in Toys for Tots as the "official photographer" - even though he did not like his picture taken! He loved taking pictures of others - especially the smiling children. Joe spent hundreds of his personal hours and gallons of gasoline going around Bowling Green placing toy collection boxes and gathering the toys for three solid months each year. His lovely wife, Donna, was by his side for many years picking up toys and bringing them to the North Pole. Also, Joe was a knowledgeable historian of the Marine Corps League and Toys for Tots. Many people depended on him for his excellent memory. Joe's love for his country and children was something to be admired by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Josephine Roysdon; and many special aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Donna Roysdon; his daughter Michelle Tedder (Kent); his son Matthew (Gail); his grandchildren Christopher and Jacob Slamans, Robbin Tedder, Christiana and Corey Roysdon, Leann and Wesley Kendall, and Dylan Roysdon; his great-grandchildren Talon Slamans and Remi and Liam Kendall; his sisters Linda Jonas and Jayne Zandstra (Doug); nieces Lynn Barath, Ann Womack, Candice Taylor and Grace Zandstra; nephew Michael Jonas; several great-nieces and nephews; and several cousins. Visitation will be Thursday August 11, 2022 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 PM and Friday August 12, 2022 from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM with Funeral Service at 10:00 at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, with burial to follow at 2:30 EST in the Mill Springs National Cemetery in Nancy, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, there will be a Toys for Tots donation box at the funeral home or please donate a new, unwrapped toy this Christmas season.
