Bowling Green - Joseph Maxwell, 74, a native of Detroit, Mich. entered the gates of Heaven on April 5, 2022. He was of the Church of Christ faith. He was born January 13,1948 to Helen Mary Sawoscinski-Maxwell and William Gault Maxwell.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 53 years, the former Rose Mary Paradowski, sons, Richard Maxwell of Anna, Ky., Paul Maxwell (Angela) of Tucson, Az., Thomas Maxwell of Anna, Ky., daughter, Maria Partridge (Mark) of Smiths Grove, Ky., brothers, Alexander Maxwell (Sandra) of Alvaton, Ky., David Maxwell (Debra) of Anna, Ky.
Besides his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Cecilia Bevins, and his brother-in-law, Archie Bevins, and his in-laws, Joseph and Elizabeth Paradowski.
Joe spent several childhood years living at The Potter Orphan Home before enlisting in the Navy at age 17 and serving on The U.S.S. Winston A.K.A. 94, active duty '65 to '67 and reserves '67 to '71 during the Vietnam War. After his discharge he was employed by G.M. Fleetwood and Ternstedt Divisions in Detroit, before being hired to the U.S. Postal Service in Southfield, Mich. where he was a Letter Carrier for 12 years, before transferring to Bowling Green to finish his career of 30 years. Joe was a lifetime member of The National Association of Letter Carriers, a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post 1298. He most enjoyed fishing, hunting, raising cattle on his farm in Anna, and woodworking.
After returning from Vietnam Joe married Rose on May 17, 1968, they raised four children in Detroit before moving to Bowling Green in 1980. Joe was "Pepaw" to Megan, Lauren, Robbin, Joseph, Tyler, Cody, Tosha, Erin, Victoria and Gracie, and Great Grampa to Olivia, Xander, Christopher, Hayden, Korbin, Kevin, Camila, Taytum, Cathrine, Logan, Bella, Amelia, Braycen, and Gracelyn. And one due in November.
Visitation will be Monday, April 11, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will resume Tuesday, April 12 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with burial and Navy Military Honors to follow in Bowling Green Gardens.
