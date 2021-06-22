Bardstown – A New Haven resident, Mr. Joseph Richard Salsman age 54, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at his residence with his family by his side. He was on born July 8, 1966 in Bardstown to John Edgar and Sudie Holbert Salsman. Joe owned and operated his own construction company for several years and was of the catholic faith. He was preceded in death by his father John Edgar Salsman. He is survived by his wife Dana Hammers Salsman of New Haven, a son, Josh Hammers of San Francisco, his mother, Sudie Holbert Salsman of Bardstown, a sister, Enola (Jim) Layton of Paris, KY., 2 brothers, Michael (Martha) Salsman of Bardstown, John (Jennifer) Salsman of Lexington along with several nieces and nephews. A memorial visitation for Mr. Joseph Richard Salsman will be Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 5:00-9:00pm at the Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road who is in charge of arrangements. The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to: Barktown Rescue, 295 Petersburg Road, Boston, KY., 40107.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-726-2508
A circa 1822 Georgian mansion, was built by Major Richard Bibb, an early abolitionist and Revolutionary War officer. The antiques collection i…
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS