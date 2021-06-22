Bardstown – A New Haven resident, Mr. Joseph Richard Salsman age 54, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at his residence with his family by his side. He was on born July 8, 1966 in Bardstown to John Edgar and Sudie Holbert Salsman. Joe owned and operated his own construction company for several years and was of the catholic faith. He was preceded in death by his father John Edgar Salsman. He is survived by his wife Dana Hammers Salsman of New Haven, a son, Josh Hammers of San Francisco, his mother, Sudie Holbert Salsman of Bardstown, a sister, Enola (Jim) Layton of Paris, KY., 2 brothers, Michael (Martha) Salsman of Bardstown, John (Jennifer) Salsman of Lexington along with several nieces and nephews. A memorial visitation for Mr. Joseph Richard Salsman will be Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 5:00-9:00pm at the Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road who is in charge of arrangements. The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to: Barktown Rescue, 295 Petersburg Road, Boston, KY., 40107.