Bowling Green, KY - Josephine (Jo) Roberson passed away on April 17, 2020 at her home in Bowling Green Kentucky. She was the daughter of Nelson A. (Gus) and Juanita Miller Meredith of Bowling Green where she was born 79 years ago.
Josephine was a proud graduate of College High School (1959), and WKU where she earned a BA degree in Education. She taught for 32 years in Kentucky and Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents and the fathers of her children, Gerald R. Shine and David R. Mason. Jo is survived by her husband Richard M. Roberson of Bowling Green KY, her 3 children, John Meredith (Lisa) Shine, of Huntsville AL, Joseph R. Shine of Bowling Green KY, and Michelle Mason (Matt) Troutwine of Cincinnati OH. She has 2 stepchildren, Fontaine (Paul) Gladysz and Judd Roberson of Portland OR. She has 7 grandchildren Nicholas Cook (Sarah) of Oxford OH, Robert Shine of Cincinnati OH, Samantha Shine Harris (Larry), Lindsay Shine Wiggins (Josh) of Huntsville AL, Rylan David Mason Hixson and Eve and Luke Troutwine of Cincinnati. Jo has 2 step granddaughters, Harper and Hannah Gladysz of Portland OR. She has 3 great grandchildren, Alexander P. and Isabella L. Harris, and Zachary David Wiggins of Huntsville AL. Jo has 2 sisters, Lucile Meredith Smith of Louisville and Judith Meredith Myers of Bowling Green and 5 nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen and no funeral service is planned. Arrangements have been entrusted to the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Any memorial donations may be made to donor's choice.
