Bowling Green – Josephine M. Owsley, 93, of Bowling Green, KY entered into rest on September 17, 2022 peacefully while at home with her family. She was born on December 8, 1928 in Greenville, KY to the late Louis and Mildred McDonald. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Carol McDonald, a sister Mabrey Prock, a newborn son Gregory Owsley, and an infant grandson Logan Fox. She was an avid golfer, bowler, bridge player, and a huge UK basketball fan. She was a long-time member of Indian Hills Country Club and Christ Episcopal Church, along with many other clubs and associations in the Bowling Green community. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and mamaw who was loved dearly. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dr. Charles Owsley; daughter Laura Helton; daughter Lisa Fox (Chris); and son Chuck Owsley (Amy); grandchildren Dillan Fox, Josh Helton, Kaci Helton, Luke Owsley, Charlie Owsley, and Zac Owsley; five great grandchildren; a brother David McDonald of Bardstown, KY; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 10 am to 12 noon, with funeral services at 12. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.