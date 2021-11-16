Bowling Green - Joshua Christopher Hanes, age 39, of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Medical Center of Bowling Green. He was born September 7, 1982 to Dr. Christopher Michael Hanes and the late Jill Lynne (Blevins) Hanes. Josh was a true disciple of Christ. He fully believed in God's infallible word as it was written. He spoke boldly of his faith and stood strong in God's promises. He was an incredible husband and father who led his family with the love of Christ. Often, Josh could be found watching over a smoker and using his many talents to spoil his family with home cooked meals. Everything that he did in life, he did well. He had a quiet nature in groups and a contagious spirit among those that he considered close. Losing Josh will leave a void in our lives, but through the hope we share in Christ, we know that this will only be temporary, as we will be reunited again through our salvation. In the days and weeks to come, we will be reminded of what Josh made us promise: "No matter what, do not lose your faith, no matter the outcome." With God's word and this reminder, we will stand firm in our Lord Jesus Christ. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Oble B. Hanes; and cousin Rachel Diann Blevins. In addition to his father, Josh is survived by his loving wife, Blair Hanes; loving children, LaQuoinia Bell Hanes, Kastaija Nicole Hanes, Shaneia Peyton Hanes, and Kairan Jabez Hanes; a brother, Caleb Hanes (Kacey); his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Tonya Leigh Kirby and Dennis Kirby; maternal grandparents, Dr. Thomas Jerry Blevins and Georgia Rae (Hunt) Blevins; paternal grandmother, Agnes Beach Hanes; a sister-in-law, Britanie Kirby Dawson (Zack); nieces, Willow Rae Hanes and Vivien Elise Dawson; a nephew, Jonah Michael Hanes; an aunt, Mia Blevins Morris (Greg); uncles, Christopher Thomas Blevins (Kelly), and Stephen Hanes (Tina); cousins Mia McKenzie Morris, Meritt Thomas Blevins (Lindsey), Max Gregory Morris, and Heather Hanes. Funeral service will be conducted Friday, November 19, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Forrest Park Baptist Church with burial to follow on the Goshen Farm in Allen Co. Kentucky. Visitation will be Thursday evening, November 18, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and resume Friday from 12:30 until the funeral time all at the church. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Moriel Ministries, P.O. Box 823, Dover, TN 37058. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
