Savannah - Joshua James Huffman, 30, of Savannah, Georgia passed away peacefully with family and friends at his side on September 8, 2022 at 11:35 p.m. EST at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Georgia. Josh was born February 14, 1992 to his parents Michael and Denise Huffman of Bowling Green Kentucky. Josh was a 2010 graduate of Greenwood High School in Bowling Green, KY.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother John Michael Huffman, and his sister Kristen Huffman. He is also survived by his Grandmother Cordelia Huffman (Meemaw) of Harrodsburg, Kentucky. Additionally, Josh is survived by his best friend and partner Andrew Wollin of Savannah, Georgia. To know Josh was to love Josh; therefore, he had numerous special friends and family that he loved so much!
Preceded in death by beloved grandparents James Kenneth Eidson (Papa), Joyce Haywood Eidson (Nanny) and John B. Huffman (Pawpaw). A Celebration of his Life in Kentucky will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and service to immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
A Celebration of Life in Savannah will be October 22, 2022 on Tybee Island in Savannah, Georgia.
Josh, in honor of his Big Brother John Michael, would be honored to have donations made on his behalf to Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky, 522 State St., Bowling Green, KY 42101. Online condolences can be made at www.foxandweeks.com.
His arrangements were entrusted to Fox & Weeks Funeral Home. Savannah, GA.
