Savannah - Joshua James Huffman, 30, of Savannah, Georgia passed away peacefully with family and friends at his side on September 8, 2022 at 11:35 p.m. EST at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Georgia. Josh was born February 14, 1992 to his parents Michael and Denise Huffman of Bowling Green Kentucky. Josh was a 2010 graduate of Greenwood High School in Bowling Green, KY.