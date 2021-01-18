Bowling Green – Joshua Ryan Carter, age 29, of Bowling Green, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021. The Bowling Green native was a graduate of Bowling Green High School and Western Kentucky University. Josh worked as a Billing Specialist and Educator at Wilson Counseling. Josh always strived to achieve excellence in everything that he did. Josh enjoyed health and fitness, adventure, and outdoor activities. Josh enjoyed spending time with family, playing games, and making specialty dishes.
He is survived by his parents Kim and Eddie Wilson, and Greg Owen. Sister and brother-in-law Jenni and Nick Johnson; brother Eddie Jr and Amber Wilson; sister Cassie Wilson Ramsey; and brother Seth Wilson. Nieces and nephews Chloe, Haley, Christian, Harley, Addison, Lyric, Scarlett, and Willow. Grandparents Wendell and Jan Minton, and Jim and Judy Labold. Aunts and Uncles Tim and Danielle Labold, Christina and Jason Spears, Maxie and Margaret Jones, and Steve Owen; and many cousins and extended family. Preceded in death by grandparents Wayne and Jean Carter, and Red and Mildred Owen.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday and 9:00 am Thursday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Celebration of Josh’s Life will be at 11:00 am Thursday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Josh requested to be cremated and the family is going to honor that request following the service.