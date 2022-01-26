Bowling Green - Joshua Thompson, 33, of Bowling Green, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at The Medical Center. The Harlan County, KY native was a son of the late Edward "Duke" Thompson and Wilma Hensley Thompson, who survives.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his fiancé, Cathryn Landgrebe; a daughter, Makaila Thompson; two step-children, Carson Landgrebe and Ava Cardwell; a brother, Joseph Michael Thompson (Jenn); his maternal grandmother, Rose Hensley; his stepfather, Leon Gregory; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews who all loved him.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.

Memorial Service to be scheduled at a later date.