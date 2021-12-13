Alvaton – Josie White, age 83, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 doing what he loved, fishing. The Alvaton, Kentucky native was born March 18, 1938 to the late Ottie White and Hattie (Long) White. He was a member of Old Liberty Church and was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his love of his life, Shirley Temple (Guess) White. His memories will be cherished by his step-son, Larry Dale Norris, that referred to Josie as his real dad; a special nephew, Smitty White; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Old Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.