Bowling Green - Joy Darlene Strain, 61, funeral services will be 11:00 am Thursday, September 26, 2019 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Plano Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be Wednesday from 4:00 - 8:00 pm and Thursday from 10:00 - 11:00 am.
