Bowling Green - Joy Whittinghill, 83 of Bowling Green, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Magnolia Village.
The Elizabethtown, KY native was a daughter of the late Herbert and Hallie Gore Jeffries and was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" David Whittinghill and son, Andy Whittinghill. She was an Insurance Adjuster and a member of Woodburn Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Becky Johnson; a son, David Whittinghill (Angela); and a brother, Bill Jeffries (Pam); eleven grandchildren, Will Whittinghill (Hanna), Aaron Johnson (Hannah), Ami Johnson Mitchell (Kris), Aric Johnson (Lucy), Hope Donnelly, Lorilee Johnson, Taja Johnson, Emily Johnson, Becca Johnson, Kaylee Johnson and Heaven Johnson; six great grandchildren, Azurie Mitchell, Aven Mitchell, Adler Mitchell, Axton Mitchell, Brielle Johnson and Shepherd Johnson.
Private Graveside services are scheduled at Fairview Cemetery. Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.