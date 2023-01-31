BOWLING GREEN – Joyce Ann “Peachie” Ross Loafman age 82 of Bowling Green, passed away on Sunday in Bowling Green.
Peachie was born in Louisville, KY to the late Paul Land and Wanda Ross Fenwick. She is the widow of Nathan C Loafman. She is also preceded in death by her Step Father Kenneth Charles Fenwick, son-in-law Terry Simpson, her brothers and sisters Angelia, Gary, Lonnie, David, Alan, Charlie, and Betty. She and her husband owned and operated the Loafman Grocery at Anna. She is a member of Mt. Zion Church of Christ.
Peachie is survived by her daughter, Deborah Simpson. Her grandchildren, Christopher and Michael Simpson. A great granddaughter, Bryleigh Simpson. Her sister, Dorothy Carpenter (Charlie), and Jerry Fenwick (Charlana). She has several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on Friday, with the funeral service starting at 3:00 pm all at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Cremation will follow the service. Burial will be at a later date in the Green River Union Cemetery.
