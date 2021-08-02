Bowling Green – Joyce Ann Teebe, 79 of Bowling Green died Saturday, July 31, 2021 at her residence. She was a daughter of the late Oliver and Velma Grace McPheron DeNoyer and is preceded by a son, Carl Butch Tebbe, Jr. and a brother Butch DeNoyer. Joyce was a member of Jackson Grove Baptist Church and a housewife. Her survivors include her husband Carl Tebbe; two daughters, Diann Ockwell (Christopher) and Christine Woodward (James); five grandchildren, Jamie Tutor (Dennis), Joshua Woodward, Carla Wade (Scott), Timothy Woodward and James Tebbe; three great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren; one sister Eudenia Bates (Jake); two brother Marvin McPheron and Oliver DeNoyer (Sandy) and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS