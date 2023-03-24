BOWLING GREEN – Joyce Anne Halstead Carney, age 82, passed away March 22, 2023 at her residence in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Charleston, West Virginia native was the daughter of the late John William Halstead and Leola Anderson Halstead.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Carney and one son, Michael Carney and one brother John Halstead.
Joyce was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, she was a member of the DAR, the Greenbriar Historical Society, and a graduate of the University of Arizona. Joyce was a social worker, who took pride in seeing to the needs of children. Most of all she was a wife, a mother, a grandmother who loved her family.
Joyce is survived by her son, Paul Carney, her grandson, Chase Carney, one sister, Lynne Brown, four nephews, David Brown, Peter Brown, Mark Halstead and Kevin Halstead and her former daughter-in-law, Penny Pillow (Kevin). Visitation will be April 1, 2023 from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM at Christ Episcopal Church in Bowling Green, Kentucky followed by inurnment in the columbarium at the church.
