Bowling Green - Joyce Blanton, 86, of Bowling Green passed away on June 15, 2020 at her residence.
The Scottsville, KY native was the daughter of the late Roy and Myrtie Shockley. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Odis Blanton and her only sibling, Gene Shockley of Clarksville, IN. Mrs. Blanton was a member of Bethlehem Church in Scottsville, KY and an employee of Holley Carburetor for 40 years. She had a zest for life and enjoyed her independence to the end.
She is survived by her only child, Sheila Blanton Dunklau and son-in-law, Buddy Dunklau, both of Bowling Green; one grandson, Hank Dunklau and wife, Beth; one granddaughter, Megan Biard and husband, Derek; six great-grandchildren, Adelyn Biard, Oliver Biard, Silas Biard, Rachel Dunklau, Elizabeth Dunklau, and Andrew Dunklau, all of Brentwood, TN; one step-son, Joey Blanton and family; one step-daughter, Denise Beck and family; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service celebrating her life will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Otter Gap Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.
Commented