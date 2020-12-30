Bowling Green - Joyce Diane Copas, age 80, passed away at Greenview Regional Hospital on Thursday, December 24, 2020. The Simpson County native was born Monday, April 15, 1940 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Clifton Copas and Edna Bell (Hanley) Copas. She was the sister of the late Mr. Joseph "Joe" Wayne Copas.
She graduated Bowling Green High School in the Class of 1958. She then pursued further studies at Western Kentucky University, where she received a nursing degree in 1972. Joyce was a retired Registered Nurse from the Medical Center of Bowling Green. She attented Hillvue Heights Church and was a member of the class of Esther.
Cremation was chosen with inurnment at Fairview Cemetery. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 4, 2021 at Fairview Cemetery with Bro. Joe Causey officiating. She will be missed dearly by a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce's memory to Providence Knob Baptist Church. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel is entrusted with all arrangements.