Bowling Green, KY - Joyce Frances (Farley) Hinton, age 87, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2021 at Greenwood Nursing & Rehab. The Warren County native was born June 11, 1934 to the late Boyd William Farley and Vallie Agnes (Cook) Farley. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother-in-law Harold Cook.
Her memories will be cherished by her daughter; Kathy Bowden (Charley) of Bloomington, IN; one sister Barbara Cook of Bowling Green, KY; one brother Bobby Farley (Jean) of Alvaton, KY; one granddaughter Dena Klineline (Kathy) of Bloomington, IN; two great-grandchildren Taylor and Carlie Greven; and two great-great grandchildren Haddie and Thaddeus Greven.
Joyce was a member of Lost River Church of Christ, she was employed by Holley Performance for 32 years, and was an avid bowler. She actually was a member of a Bowling League for years. Joyce was a devoted mother, grandmother and sister who will be missed by all.
Visitation will be held Sunday, August 8, 2021 from 4 to 8 pm and Monday, August 9, 2021 from 9 am until the funeral hour at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11 am on Monday at the funeral home with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens.