Bowling Green - Joyce Kremer Hancock, 65, passed from this life on Sunday, February 14, 2021. Joyce was born on March 26, 1955 in Louisville, KY to the late, Norbert William Kremer, Sr. & Betty Starks Kremer.
Joyce was a master jig-saw puzzle solver, a lover and protector of animals and a talented, green-thumbed lady. Among her friends and family, she was often referred to as, "MacGyver," a humorous nod to her mechanical-minded, unique ability to fix anything from wobbly furniture to poorly running appliances; she could get you out of a jam with her clever thinking.
Joyce was a loving and kind-hearted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to the many who love her still. She stayed active by walking for exercise and helping to make other people's lives easier and more enjoyable. If Joyce was around, things were better, thanks to her generous spirit and thoughtful ways. She has left a space that cannot be filled. She is missed deeply.
Joyce is preceded in death by a son, Christopher Everett Hancock.
She is survived by son, Joshua Bryan Hancock, three grandchildren, Lilith Hancock, Charlie Hancock & Maya Youcef-Toumi, siblings, Norbert "Bert" Kremer, Jr. (Sylvia), Stuart Kremer (Marian), Pamela Nuss and Greg Kremer (Tina), numerous nieces and nephews and her Bowling Green, KY family, Kyda West, Greg West and Mandy West.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be placed in her honor to The Humane Society. www.humanesociety.org
A celebration of life will be held at The Presbyterian Church in Bowling Green, KY on May 8, 2021 at 11am CT