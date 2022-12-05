Bowling Green – Joyce K. Parker, 82, of Bowling Green passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
The Leitchfield, KY native was a daughter of the late Hubert Byron Kessinger and Lucy Lee Edwards Kessinger and was the wife of the late James E. Parker. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Lillie Ree Carithers.
Joyce was a 1958 graduate of Trigg County High School and worked as a cosmetologist for several years. She was a secretary at Western Kentucky University and also was the owner of Carpet’s Unlimited floor covering. She was an owner of BBQ Inn and was a self-employed barber and business owner with her daughter, Tracey, at Classic Cuts and Shaves. She was a founding member of South Central Fellowship and a member of Kingdom Heart Ministries.
Funeral Services are scheduled for 12:00 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with private burial in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm Wednesday, at the funeral home. Survivors include her daughter, Tracey Jean Pace; one sister, Lou Etta Dunn; two nieces, Karen R. Hostetter and Diane Dunn Browning; one nephew, Terry Dunn; several great nieces and great nephews also survive. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
