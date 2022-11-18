Bowling Green – Mrs. Joyce Kathleen Gregory, age 85, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her residence.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Sunday, November 20th, 2022 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory and will continue from 6:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Monday, November 21st. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 21st, 2022 at the funeral home, with interment to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Portland, TN.
Joyce was born on March 21st, 1937 in Franklin, KY to the late Willie Bilbrey and the late Perlie Gore Bilbrey. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Ethridge Gregory; 4 children; Steve Gregory, Holly Gregory, Randy Gregory and Penny Gregory; a great-grandchild, Zac; and 8 siblings, Cecil Bilbrey, Sterling Bilbrey, Chan Bilbrey, Clay Bilbrey, James Bilbrey, Bobby Bilbrey, Ruby Davidson, and Loree Moody. She is survived by her 4 children; David Gregory (Linda) of Rockfield, KY, Sheila Hughes of Owensboro, KY, Mark Gregory of Bowling Green, KY and Roger Gregory of Bowling Green, KY; 9 grandchildren, Tammy Markham, Holly Hatfield, Steven Gregory, Cameron Gregory (Ryanne), Shane Gregory (Allison), Kevin Gregory, Krissy Gregory, Allison Gregory (Dillon), and Jennifer Gregory; 10 great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Warren and Kayden Hughes, Hannah, Lexie, Keaton, Kaylynn, Alexa, Autumn, and Kailee Gregory; and 1 sister, Frankie Kirby; and 1 brother, Paul Bilbrey (Helen).
Mrs. Gregory was a retired transportation technician for the Kentucky State Highway Department. She enjoyed traveling and big family get togethers. Joyce loved her family dearly. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844
