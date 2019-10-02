Bowling Green - Joyce Lewis Wilson, age 80, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at her residence in Bowling Green, KY.
The Park City, KY native was the daughter of the late Bryant and Louise Jewell Lewis. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister Betty Lewis Dawson of Florida, and her former husband, Radford London of Hardyville, KY.
Joyce retired from General Telephone in Lexington, KY where she worked for over 33 years. She was also a licensed cosmetologist for several years in which she owned her own private salon.
Joyce was a faithful member of Fairview Memorial Missionary Baptist Church. She was a member of the Order of the Easter Star for over 50 years, with her current chapter being #128, in Bowling Green, KY. She held several offices in Eastern Star at the local and state level. She competed in a bowling league for several years when she lived in Frankfort, KY. She was also an avid collector of Paul Sawyer artwork. She was a loving "Meme" to her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters Nova Lynn London of Hardyville, KY and Karen London Greer (Zane) of Horse Cave, KY; one brother Jerry Lewis of Polk City, FL; three sisters, Jewell Lewis Shane of Cincinnati, OH, Joanna Bissonette of Arizona, and Bertha Shane of Destin, FL; four grandchildren, Allison Jackson Hatcher (Lee) and Nathan Jackson of Bowling Green, KY, Jordan Greer Singleton (Austin) of Hardyville, KY and Tyler Greer of Horse Cave, KY; four great-grandchildren, Garrett, Kate and Benjamin Hatcher of Bowling Green, KY and Lucy Jackson of Lucedale, MS; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, October 4 and again from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday, October 5, at the funeral home. Committal service will be at 3:00 pm Saturday, October 5 at the Houk Cemetery in Metcalf County.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Wounded Warrior Project or the Eastern Star Home in Louisville, KY.