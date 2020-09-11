Bowling Green, Kentucky - Joyce Marie Jackson Cassady, age 84 of Bowling Green, passed away Thursday, in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green native was born to the late Bruce Jackson and Elizabeth Kelley Jackson Milam; she was step daughter of the late Norman Milam, and widow of Pat Cassady. She is also preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Scott Cassady.
Mrs Cassady was a homemaker and worked at Durbin's Lady's Apparel in her early years. Later, she and her husband purchased and operated Pat Cassady's Sunoco and she was most recently employed at Sear's Department Store until she retired in 2015. She was a graduate of Bowling Green High School, Class of 1953.
Mrs. Cassady is survived by her daughter, Kim Witherspoon and her husband Mike, Grandchildren, LeAnna Michelle Cassady King (Steven), Christopher Scott Cassady, and Megan Michelle Cassady. Great grandchildren Ella, Olivia, and Zander King. Sister, Nell L. Johnson, brothers, Alvin Ray Jackson and Kenneth Preston Milam. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, and after 11:00 a.m. Monday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.