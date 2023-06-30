BOWLING GREEN – Joyce Marie Logsdon (Hughes) went to see her Lord and family on Friday, June 30, 2023 surrounded by her loving family at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Joyce was born to Frank Hughes and Margaret Carver Hughes on December 17, 1944 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She was a proud 1963 graduate of Richardsville High School where she graduated as class salutatorian and received the Faculty Honor Award.
After high school, she to attend business school and worked as an office worker for 12 years. Joyce then decided on her true calling as an elementary teacher and taught for 45 years, with 37 of them being at Richardsville Elementary. She was a true Bobcat! She earned her Bachelors (3.4), Masters (3.8) and Rank I from Western Kentucky University. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Charles Lee Logsdon of Bowling Green; her son, Christopher D. Decker (Shelly) of Bowling Green; granddaughter, Ryann; stepsons, Delbert Logsdon (Debbie) of Whitehouse, Tennessee, Marshall Logsdon of Water Valley, Mississippi and his son, Riley (Chasity); a brother, Richard Hughes (Marcia) of Harvest, Alabama; a niece, Shannon Kennemer (Brian) of Columbia, Tennessee; a nephew, Jonathan Hughes (Nicole) of Blountville, Tennessee; a special cousin, Jewell Taylor (Don) of Maysville, Kentucky; along with several additional cousins and 4 great nephews and nieces.
Joyce was a lifelong member of the First Church of the Nazarene and was especially proud of having been saved at the age of 12 at church camp. She was an avid reader, especially of novels and could always be found with a book from the public library. She also loved to camp and had traveled to all 50 states and most of England. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 3, 2023 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 2 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and resume Monday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family wishes to thank all her caregivers, Hospice of Southern Kentucky and her church prayer group. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Joyce’s favorite charity, St. Judes Childrens Hospital in her name.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.