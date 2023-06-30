BOWLING GREEN – Joyce Marie Logsdon (Hughes) went to see her Lord and family on Friday, June 30, 2023 surrounded by her loving family at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Joyce was born to Frank Hughes and Margaret Carver Hughes on December 17, 1944 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She was a proud 1963 graduate of Richardsville High School where she graduated as class salutatorian and received the Faculty Honor Award.