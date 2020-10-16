Bowling Green - On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, Joyce Bishop Matthews, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, went to be with the Lord at the age of 81. She passed unexpectedly but peacefully at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY.
Born Joyce Margaret Bishop, on February 4, 1939, she was raised in the Temple Hill area of Glasgow, KY, and graduated one year early from Temple Hill High School in 1956.
At 19, Joyce married William (Bill) Jo Matthews of Glasgow, KY, who survives. In 1966, the couple moved to Bowling Green, KY, with their two small children, Deana and Randy. For a short period, Joyce worked at Western Kentucky University food services office, but spent most of her life as a homemaker, caring for her own children and grandchildren, and caring for neighborhood children as her own.
For the past 49 years, Joyce has been a member of Bowling Green Cumberland Presbyterian Church, having served on the Cumberland Presbyterian Women's committee, taught Logos Bible study for youth, began a preteen youth group called the Crusaders, and helped with vacation Bible schools. Joyce served as a fiercely loyal wife, mother, mother-in-law, aunt, grandmother, and neighbor who despite having frail health could rally with great strength and stamina to support her loved ones.
Her greatest joy and anointing in life was being a grandmother. And she was known to grandparent any child who needed it – often serving as surrogate grandmother to young people at her church. She was an honorary grandmother to the Greenwood High School soccer team and numerous travel teams during her grandsons' athletic careers – to the point that many of her grandchildren's friends also referred to her by her grandmother name, "Nana."
She is preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Anna Mae Bishop, sister Patsy Smith, and son-in-law, Robert Sabiston.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, William (Bill) Matthews, daughter Deana Sabiston, son Randy Matthews (Stephanie) all of Bowling Green. Grandchildren, Derek Sabiston of Aspen, CO, Logan Sabiston, Maggie Matthews, Wesley Matthews, and Robert Matthews, all of Bowling Green. Siblings, Buddy Bishop (Doris) of Glasgow and Joanna Atkison (Joe) of Fairbanks, AK. Sister in Law Judy Honeycutt of Hendersonville, TN, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date, allowing for out-of-state travel by extended family. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bowling Green Cumberland Presbyterian Church General Childrens Ministry Fund at 807 Campbell Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42104 in her memory. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel entrusted with arrangements.