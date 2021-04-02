Bowling Green - Joyce McCombs Webb, 100 of Bowling Green, KY, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Joyce was born in Brownsville, KY on March 31, 1921, the youngest of seven siblings, to the late George and Lula Spillman McCombs.
After attending WKU, she taught school then married Benjamin L. Webb, while he was in pilot training for the U.S. Air Force, during WWII. After several moves with the military, Ben and Joyce made their home in Bowling Green in 1965. Following Ben's death, Joyce started working at Brownsville Deposit Bank, and retired in 1985 as the head cashier.
Joyce was a devout Christian, loving grandmother and a loyal UK fan. She was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church.
She leaves to honor her memory – her son, Benjamin L. Webb, Jr. (Susanne) of Birmingham, AL; her grandsons, Jordan Benjamin Webb and Ryan Gabriel Webb along with several nieces and nephews.
Joyce had an extended church family, many friends and caregivers that cared for her needs. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Greg Swack, Minister of Senior Adults and Pastoral Care, and her church family for their care and guidance. Most importantly, they would like to especially thank her caregivers and guardian angels, Cathy Grimes and Kathy Neighbors, for their loving kindness and skilled care.
A graveside service will be 11 am, Monday, April 5 at Fairview Church Cemetery, Brownsville, KY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.