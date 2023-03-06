Joyce Nell Moody Weaver, age 91, of Scottville, Kentucky, died March 3, 2023 in Mount Sterling, Kentucky.
Joyce was born on June 24, 1931 to Nellie Blanche Minix and Waldo Lemuel Moody in Scottsville. She graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1947.
Joyce worked as a bookkeeper for Claypool and Weaver Implement Co., as a secretary for Gardner Insurance Co. and Allen County Elementary School, and as a reporter for the Allen County News. She then took a job as bookkeeper for Gerald Printing Service where she worked for thirty years until her retirement in 1996.
She married Lealon Arles Weaver in 1947, and they enjoyed sixty-three years together until his death. The couple lived in Scottsville initially before buying a farm outside of town in 1950. They made their home on that farm where she lived for nearly seventy years. She has been a member of the Scottsville Baptist Church since 1947.
Joyce and Arles raised three sons, Dr. Gregory Weaver (Paula) of Franklin, TN, Dr. Anthony Weaver (Frances) of Morehead, KY, and Tom Weaver (Michelle) of Talbott, TN. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren; Virginia Schutte (Charles), Harrison Weaver (Caty Posch), Alice Weaver (A. J. D’Alessandro), Seth Weaver (Jessica), Liam Weaver, Carl Weaver (Kelly), Ashley Weaver, and Justin Weaver and two great grandchildren. Her sister, Sue Moody Gibson, currently resides in Lexington, KY.
Joyce was very active in the Allen County Historical Society, where she served as Treasurer for many years. She loved doing research and was in demand as a lecturer on local history. She was an avid gardener, and was devoted to the couple’s farm dogs.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, and brothers Darrell and Gary Moody.
Visitation will be Monday March 6, 2023 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM and Tuesday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home.
Her funeral service will be held Tuesday March 7th at 2:00 PM at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Allen County Historical Society.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.