Bowling Green - Joyce Manning, 62 of Bowling Green died Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Hospice House.
The Petersburg, Florida native was a daughter of the late Jimmy and Carolyn Kloetzer. She was preceded in death by two brothers David and Jimmy Kloetzer. She was manager of the Brookwood Mobile Home Park.
Her survivors include two daughters, Wendy Osburn (Wes) and Jessica Dean (Jay); one son, Dwight Wingfield; eight grandchildren, Erin Scott (Joe Allen), Ethan Osburn, Sky-Ann Osburn, Star Osburn, Jordan Dean, Journey Dean, Ranger Dean and Jackson Dean; one great grandchild, MaKenzie Scott; four sisters, Darlene Harroll (Paul), Debbie Young (Jeff), Carol Cassity (Jay) and Sharon Labree (Buzz).
There will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with visitation from 5-6 Monday at the funeral home.
