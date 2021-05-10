Glasgow – JT Barnes, 72, of Glasgow, KY, passed away Sunday, May 9th, at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY. JT was born in Monroe County, KY on May 20, 1948, a son of the late Nelda (Pitcock) and Dewey A. Barnes. He was retired from RR Donnelley. JT was an avid biker and a member of the Patriot Guard. He was of Baptist faith. JT is survived by three daughters, Kelly Rich, and husband, David, of Bowling Green, KY; Brandi Markham, and husband, Paul, of Potomac, Maryland and Brooke Barnes, of Glasgow, KY; five grandchildren, Ryder and Rhett Rich, Nolin, Harris and Josephine Markham. JT is also survived by a sister, Anita Riley, of Tompkinsville, KY and a brother, Paul Barnes, and wife, Wilma, of Glasgow, KY. We will be honoring JT and celebrating his life with a visitation on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 5-8 PM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, 510 West Fourth Street, Tompkinsville, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations in JT’s memory may be made to the Patriot Guard Riders. www.yokleytriblefuneralhome.com
