Bowling Green - Juanita Allen Madison age 89 of Bowling Green, Kentucky formerly of Auburn passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green. She was born in Logan County, Kentucky on July 13, 1931 to the late Joe Carl and Mabel (Redmond) Allen.
Juanita was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church in Auburn for over 70 years, a graduate of Franklin Simpson High School and retired from the Auburn Banking Company where she was an Assistant Cashier. Juanita is preceded by her husband of 70 years Ernest Lewis Madison, two sons, infant John Allen Madison and David Madison, three brothers, Joe Morgan Allen, Ray Allen and Glenn Allen and her sister Betty Druien.
She is survived by her: Daughter Nancy Brand (Marcus) of Bowling Green, two granddaughters, Stephanie McMurrin (Taylor) of Atlanta, GA, and Elizabeth "Lizzie" McCubbins (Tyler) of Chattanooga, TN, one Great Grandson, Barrett David McMurrin, and three brothers John Allen (Marguerite), Tom Allen (Marcia), and Bob Allen all of Louisville.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel with Bro. Nick Stamps officiating and burial to follow in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will begin Thursday from 11:00 A.M. until funeral time at 1:00 P.M.
The family asks that if you would like to make donations in memory of Juanita to please make them to Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.