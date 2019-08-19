BOWLING GREEN – Juanita Basham Hammond, 97, of Bowling Green died Friday, August 16, 2019 at her residence. The Bowling Green native was a daughter of the late Brett Basham and Beatrice Campbell Basham and is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, James C. Hammond; sisters, Martha Marti and Jane Nichols; brother Raymond Basham; niece, Carolyn C. Morse and nephews, James Spear and Gary Basham. Mrs. Hammond was a homemaker and member of Burton Memorial Baptist Church where she served as Choir Director and Sunday School Teacher. Mrs. Hammond was a Kentucky Colonel. Survivors include two daughters, Helen McDarment (Jim) and Janet Harl; two brothers, Larry Basham and Harry Basham; one sister, Charlotte Hudson; two grandchildren, Kevin McDarment and Kyle McDarment, several nieces and nephews. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 am Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home and again from 9:00 am to service time on Tuesday at the funeral Home.
