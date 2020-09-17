Smiths Grove - Juanita Payne Lawrence, 91 of Smiths Grove died Thursday, September 17 at Medical Center in Scottsville.
The Barren County native was a daughter of the late Joe and Minnie Richey Payne and wife of the late Maxie Lawrence. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Pamela Gail Lawrence; one sister, Charlene Allen and one brother, Edward Payne. She was a store clerk.
Her survivors include three sons, Bro. Jimmy Lawrence (Doris), Bro. Donnie Lawrence and Terry Lawrence (Melanie); two grandsons, Rev. Jamie Lawrence (Dr. Elisha) and Jason Lawrence (Carol) five great grandchildren, Kaylee and Kellis Lawrence; Jordyn and Daylan Lawrence and Cheyenne Jenkins (Taylor); several nieces and nephews.
There will be a "walk through" visitation 11a.m.-1p.m. on Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel, with a graveside service at 1p.m. with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Masks are required inside the funeral home.