Bowling Green - Juanita Madison Milton of Bowling Green, Kentucky formerly of Morton, Mississippi died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Hospice House with her family at her bedside. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Elvin Madison and Cleo Bennett Madison and the wife of the late Joe Milton. She was also preceded in death by a sister; Vivian G. Callahan and a brother Lester H. Madison. She was a member of State Street United Methodist Church, the Helen Gwin Circle, and the Kettinger-Wood Sunday School Class. She was past President of Altrusa Club of Bowling Green. Past board member of the Girls Club. Past board member of the Friends of Riverview where she served as a docent. Past member of Alpha Theta Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha. She was also Vice President of Citizens National Bank now US Bank where she retired on April 30, 1988 after 40 years of service. In her banking years she had management responsibilities as a Loan Officer and Branch Manager. From 1978-79 she served on the National Association of Bank Women as Southern Regional Vice President. She served NABW as Chairman of the South Central Kentucky Group and Kentucky State Group. She was active in the American Institute of Banking. She completed her studies at the Kentucky School of Banking at the University of Kentucky and the Bank Management Institute at Western Kentucky University. She also attended Belhaven College, Jackson, Mississippi and Bowling Green Business University. Funeral is at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation is from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the funeral home. Survivors; a great nephew; Chris Gordon (Gina), a great niece; Kelly Vogler, (George) and three great-great nieces; Haley Gordon, Addie Gordon and Lexie Gordon all of Bowling Green, Kentucky. A special friend and care giver; Freda Moris. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to State Street United Methodist Church or the charity of your choice.
