Juanita T. Marshall, 92, of Bowling Green passed away Monday, January 25 at Skyline Medical Center. The Hadley native was the daughter of the late Brade Thompson and Thala Layne Thompson. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth A. Marshall Sr. and one brother, Billy Layne Thompson.
She was a member of First Baptist Church and the Hadley Homemakers Club. Juanita was a graduate of Bowling Green Business University. She worked as a telephone operator for Bellsouth and was an owner of several businesses along with her husband.
Survivors include two daughters, Kaye Durrant (Jim) and Karole Worthington; one son, Ken Marshall, Jr. (Dianna); one sister, Sue Ramsey (Don); one brother, Stewart Thompson (Jean); nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 12:00 pm Friday, January 29 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with private burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.