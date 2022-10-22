Franklin - Mother Juanita McKinney of Franklin, Ky. was born December 2, 1923 to the late Samuel Doss and Roxie Beulah Woodard Doss. She is proceeded in death by her Husband William B. McKinney (Bill). She is survived by her two children Daughter Alma J. McKinney and Son William McKinney Jr (Auburn, Ky), Two loving Sister-in-laws Maggie L. McKinney and Mary McKinney. A host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is a member of Fairview Baptist Church.