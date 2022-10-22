Franklin - Mother Juanita McKinney of Franklin, Ky. was born December 2, 1923 to the late Samuel Doss and Roxie Beulah Woodard Doss. She is proceeded in death by her Husband William B. McKinney (Bill). She is survived by her two children Daughter Alma J. McKinney and Son William McKinney Jr (Auburn, Ky), Two loving Sister-in-laws Maggie L. McKinney and Mary McKinney. A host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is a member of Fairview Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Tuesday October 25, 2022 from 11:00AM to 12:00 Noon at Alpha Missionary Baptist Church Franklin. Funeral Service will follow starting at 12:00 Noon.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.