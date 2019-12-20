Morgantown - Juanita Romans Tanner, 76, of Bowling Green, Ky. passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. She was born in Butler Co., Ky. on Jan. 6, 1943 to the late Viola Wingfield and Ray Romans. Juanita was a member of Hillvue Heights Church in Bowling Green, Ky., worked for Turner Hardware in Dallas, Tx. and retired from the Board of Education in Bowling Green. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, ceramics and cross stitch. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Norman Tanner; son Mickey Robert Tanner; two brothers Jewel and James Romans.
Juanita is survived by her daughter Sheila Tanner of Bowling Green; grandson J. Tyler Reed of Louisville; brother Leamon Romans of Indianapolis, In.; special niece Jerri Romans of Bowling Green; several nieces, nephews and many cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Smith Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Ayers officiating. Burial will follow in the Caney Fork Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Saturday from 10 am until time of service at Smith Funeral Home, Morgantown.
Visit our website www.smithfuneralhomeky.com to share any condolences, memories or photos of Juanita or light a memorial candle.