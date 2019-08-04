Bowling Green - Juanita Littrell Watkins Ennis age 92 of Bowling Green, died Saturday at 5:41 am at her residence. Born in Pine Grove, KY to the late Lacy and Marie Glass Littrell and the wife of the late John J. Watkins (father of her children) and George R. Ennis, also preceded in death by her son Ricky Watkins, Daughter Bonnie Watkins, grandson, Ricky Watkins, five siblings Mary Francis, George William, Otis, Millie Dean and Frank Ellard. She retired from Southern KY Community Action Agency as an outreach worker for 25 years. Member of Pine Grove United Baptist Church. Juanita was the PTA President for Delafield Elementary School and was instrumental in obtaining the grant that would establish the Delafield Community Center. Her time was spent volunteering in the community. She made the Delafield Elementary Cheerleading uniforms, as well as co-coached basketball and the first football team alongside her late husband John Watkins. She was a prominent figure in her community and loved by many. She is survived by her daughters Terry Bugh, Brenda-Joyce Montgomery Seay, Kathy Martin (Tommy), and Brenda "Scooter" Key (Mark). and sons, Johnny Watkins (Sharon), all of Bowling Green and Ben Watkins (Robin) of Scottsville. Younger sister, Amy Littrell Jones (Don) Muhlenberg County. 22 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Visitation will be 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday and after 9:00 am Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Pine Grove United Baptist Church Cemetery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS