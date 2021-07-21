Bowling Green - Judith Ann Powell, age 73, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at her residence. The Indianapolis, IN native was the daughter of the late Hartley C Dellinger and Margaret Lou Shigley Dellinger. She is preceded in death by her husband Shorty Powell. She is survived by two sons, Jerry Powell and Jimmy Powell (Kelley), two grandchildren, Amber Powell & Dustin Powell and three brothers.
Visitation will be 4:00 - 8:00 PM Saturday, July 24, 2021 and Sunday, July 25, 10:00 AM until service time at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Sunday with burial to follow in Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery.