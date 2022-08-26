Bowling Green - Judith Ann Richards departed this world and went to be with Jesus on Thursday, August 25, 2022 after struggling with Alzheimers for many years. She was surrounded by her family who loved her so.
Judy was born August 15, 1942 in Lebanon, Missouri to Art and Georgia Wood. Judy spent her life caring for and serving others. She loved her children and grandchildren with all that was in her and made sure they knew it every single day. She was the best mom and Dadaw who showed love through big smiles, tight hugs, warm cookies, and sharing her beautiful flowers. She cherished the simple things in life and was a country girl at heart who loved animals, gardening, growing flowers, cooking, keeping a neat home, and living on the farm. She was the happiest when she was outside in the dirt.
After graduating from Brown's Business College in St. Louis, MO, Judy held various clerical and bookkeeping positions. However, the one she was known for and most proud of was working at Overhead Door Company for over 30 years with her daughter and granddaughter. Known for her big smile, beautiful eyes, and nurturing spirit, she served her community well through her position at Overhead Door Company. She was a perfectionist and it showed in her work.
Judy is survived by her husband, Naman Richards, and sister, June Phillips (Danny), and several nieces and nephews. She leaves behind 3 children, Jerry Capps of Franklin, KY, Jana Boswell (Mike) of Bowling Green, KY, and Julie Simmons (Bradley) of Lake Forest, Il, and 5 grandchildren, Taylor Boswell Tedder (Andy), Johnnie Mikel Boswell, Thomas Simmons, David Simmons, and Nicole Capps.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jack Wood.
Judy leaves behind a legacy of love for her family to follow. Her smile, beauty, daily phone calls, and hugs will be missed for as long as we live. Services were held for Judy on Saturday, August 25, 2022 at JC Kirby Funeral Home. She was laid to rest at Bowling Green Gardens in Bowling Green, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Southern KY or BGWC Humane Society can be made in Judith Richards' name.
