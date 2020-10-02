Bowling Green, Kentucky - Judith Elaine (Stevens) Sublett, 78, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away on October 1, 2020 at her home. She was born to the late Carl H. and Mable (Walton) Stevens on April 9, 1942 in Bowling Green. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Sublett.
Judy lived here all her life, graduating from College High in 1961 and spending her early adult years taking care of her children, making their clothes, and working part time jobs. On October 1, 1977, Judy married Charles, a second marriage for both that lasted nearly forty years. She worked at WKU for twenty years and was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church. She loved gardening, her flowers, and the birds she fed every afternoon. Judy also enjoyed making bread and cookies (and giving them away). She loved her family, her friends, and her church. She would read Psalm 91, favorite scripture, every day.
Judy is survived by her sister, Janet Stevens, and by her daughters, Stephanie Morris (Tom), DeeDee Lawless (Chuck), and Lisa Parson (Jeff); grandchildren, Elizabeth Harper, Susan Harper, Alexandra Morris, and Zachary Morris; great grandchild, Hailey Harper Mobley; niece, Amanda Cate; and step son, Todd Sublett.
A private family ceremony will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later time. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.