Bowling Green, Kentucky - Judith Elaine (Stevens) Sublett, 78, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away on October 1, 2020 at her home. She was born to the late Carl H. and Mable (Walton) Stevens on April 9, 1942 in Bowling Green. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Sublett.
Judy worked at WKU for 20 years. She was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church. She was an avid gardener and loved flowers. Judy also loved to cross stitch and would read Psalm 91, her favorite, daily.
Judy is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Morris (Tom), DeeDee Lawless (Chuck), and Lisa Parson (Jeff); grandchildren, Elizabeth Harper, Susan Harper, Alexandra Morris, and Zachary Morris; great grandchild, Hailey Harper Mobley; niece, Amanda Cate; and step son, Todd Sublett.
A private family ceremony will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later time. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.